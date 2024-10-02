Update: Missing Tyler man found safe in Lindale

October 2, 2024



Tyler PD announced Wednesday afternoon that Mann was found safe in his vehicle in Lindale

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department said an investigation is underway for a 25-year-old Tyler man. According to our news partner KETK, missing is Christian Mann. TPD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Mann is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes and being 6 foot 1 inch and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Mann was driving a black 2017/2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. He was last seen on Sunday. Erbaugh added on Wednesday, that no foul play is suspected at this time. Police ask if you have information on the location of Christian Mann to call the the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

