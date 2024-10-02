East Texas church to take supplies for Hurricane Helene victims

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2024 at 10:35 am

PANOLA COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that an East Texas church is seeking donations for victims affected by Hurricane Helene. Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Beckville will head to Asheville, North Carolina on Friday morning with supplies to those affected by the hurricane, Gary ISD said. ccording to a report, at least 152 people in six states have died including many who were hit by falling trees or trapped in flooded cars and homes. A majority of the deaths were in North Carolina and dozens were in South Carolina and Georgia. More than 150,000 households have reportedly registered for assistance with FEMA and that number is expected to rise.

A trailer will be at these locations for East Texans wishing to donate items:

Gary ISD High School parking lot behind the AG shop from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carthage Walmart parking lot from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pretty Paws in Carthage by Thursday

Anyone needing to arrange a different drop off time are asked to contact Gary ISD High School or William Carroll at 903-692-4835. Cash donations will also be accepted and will be used for travel expenses and buying supplies.

Suggested items include: feminine products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant shampoo, bleach, water bottles and water gallons, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, wipes, formula, Clorox wipes, flashlights, extra batteries, first aid supplies, can openers, trash bags, canned foods including “heat and eat” such as soups, potted meats, tuna, and other non-perishable food items.

Gary ISD encourages people to donate dog and cat food as well.

