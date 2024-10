Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-20

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2024 at 8:40 am

LINDALE — A major traffic issue this morning on west-bound I-20, just past Highway 69/mile marker 556. An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the westbound lanes of traffic. Drivers are being diverted off the Interstate at the Hwy 69 exit. Drivers can also exit at FM 14 or Lavender Road. Expect lengthy delays.

