Today is Wednesday October 02, 2024
Boo Buckets back at McDonald’s for Halloween Happy Meals

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2024 at 9:11 am
McDonald's

(NEW YORK) -- It's a monster mash at McDonald's, with the new limited-edition Happy Meal Boo Buckets making their return to the Golden Arches.

On Oct. 15, the iconic plastic buckets, which make for perfect trick-or-treating vessels, will return to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

The nostalgic pails have a fresh look this year, with new monster designs in four colors: white, orange, green and, for the first time, blue.

McDonald's lovers also can give their Boo Bucket a custom look with themed stickers like ears, wings and more for a more monstrous vibe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



