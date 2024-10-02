Braves leave Chris Sale off roster for wild-card series vs. Padres

October 1, 2024, 12:49 PM

Left-hander Chris Sale is not on the Atlanta Braves’ roster for their National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, it was announced Tuesday.

Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who made Atlanta’s roster for the best-of-three series along with Bryce Elder, was chosen as the starter for Game 1 on Tuesday in San Diego (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Sale, a contender for the NL Cy Young Award, was a late scratch Monday for Game 2 of Atlanta’s doubleheader against the New York Mets due to back spasms, with the Braves needing a win to advance to the playoffs.

The Braves on Monday said Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) wouldn’t be available until at least the division series. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 19, when his velocity fell in the second half of a start in Cincinnati; his velocity was down to 92.7 mph on average from 95.9 in his previous start.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sale has dealt with back issues periodically all season.

Smith-Shawver made only one start in the majors this season, pitching 4 1/3 scoreless innings before suffering a strained oblique against the Chicago Cubs on May 23. He made 21 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season, going 3-8 with a 4.85 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 89 innings.

In addition to Sale, starting pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach and Grant Holmes were both left off the Braves’ roster after they pitched against the Mets on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

