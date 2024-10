Tyler PD seeks stuffed animal donations

Posted/updated on: October 2, 2024 at 4:51 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler Police Department is seeking stuffed animals for children “going through tough times.” They are accepting donations of new or gently used stuffed animals. According to our news partner KETK, the police department says they use the stuffed animals to comfort children in times of need. People can drop off their donations at the Faulkner Park or Ferguson police stations.

