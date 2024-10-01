Walz-Vance debate updates: VP candidates set for showdown in close presidential race

(NEW YORK) -- The vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance could prove to be a major factor in the presidential election -- given how close the race is and its potential impact with undecided voters.

The 90-minute CBS News showdown starts at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. ABC News Digital will live blog throughout the day and evening, pre-debate coverage will air at 8 p.m. on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live -- followed by the debate itself and post-debate analysis.

Here's how the news is developing:

Biden has 'complete confidence' in Walz: White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't say during the White House press briefing on Tuesday whether President Joe Biden would watch the vice presidential debate, but she said the president has "complete confidence" in Walz.

"He continues to be very busy with all of the events happening today," she said during Tuesday's briefing. "But he has complete confidence in Tim Walz."

Gabbard predicts 'stark contrast' between Walz and Vance during debate

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard spoke to ABC News Live on Tuesday where she criticized Walz's lack of media interviews, predicting that it will show in the debate.

"I think there's going to be a stark contrast here, given JD Vance has been out on the road doing multiple interviews," she told ABC News Live. "I think he's done more interviews than any candidate in this election, whereas Tim Walz has been very quiet on that front."

"I think this opportunity tonight, I hope, will not be more of the same kind of political theater that we've seen in so many of these debates, but actual substantive discussion and debate and accountability," Gabbard -- who endorsed Trump -- continued.

-ABC News' Casey McShea

Walz taking debate 'very seriously': Harris campaign spokesperson

Ahead of Tuesday's debate, Adrienne Elrod, Harris campaign senior adviser and spokesperson, made an appearance on ABC News Live and said that Walz is taking it "very, very seriously."

"Gov. Walz is taking this debate very, very seriously because you understand the magnitude of this moment," Elrod said. "He's going to continue to really talk about the Harris-Walz priorities, what their administration would look like, lowering costs for middle class families, protecting the Affordable Care Act, not getting rid of it."

-ABC News' Casey McShea

CBS News says mics won't be muted for VP debate

CBS News, the network hosting the debate, said that the candidates' microphones will not be muted, but clarified in a press release that it "reserves the right to turn off candidate microphones."

This is a shift from the CNN presidential debate in June and the ABC News presidential debate held earlier this month, where microphones were muted unless it was the candidate's turn to speak.

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim

Emmer says Vance will hold Walz 'accountable' during VP debate

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., praised Vance on "This Week" Sunday, saying the Ohio senator will do a "great job" on Tuesday night and that "he's got the issues on his side."

"Vance could talk about the economy that Donald Trump fixed and that Harris and Biden broke. He can talk about the border that Trump fixed and they broke. He can talk about peace and stability around the world, which they don't even have a clue [about]; they've caused all of this disruption," Emmer said. "Once he understands that Tim Walz is just going to try and deflect and go into this folksy whatever, he'll hold him accountable."

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Why VP debates aren't all that important

Typically, fewer people watch vice presidential debates than presidential debates. And while presidential debates are historically one of the few things that can actually make a dent in the polls, vice presidential debates don't have the same track record.

According to Nielsen, since 2008, presidential debates have drawn an average audience of 65.7 million people. But vice presidential debates have drawn an average of just 54.1 million viewers. But 54.1 million people is still a pretty big audience -- so have past vice presidential debates actually changed the trajectory of the race?

-538’s Nathaniel Rakich and Amina Brown

How to watch the VP debate

The 90-minute debate will air on CBS and be simulcast on the ABC network and stream on ABC News Live.

ABC pre-debate coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET; post-debate ABC News coverage will go on until 11 p.m. ET. ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming news channel, will provide full coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET and run through 12 a.m. ET.

-ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley

Trump says VP debate 'stacked' against Vance

Former President Donald Trump told Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning that the debate will be stacked against his running mate. He also remained undecided on a second debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“So, I'd rather debate. I'd rather have another one. The problem is, we're so far down the line,” Trump said.

Trump claimed the debates are "so stacked," adding, "you'll see it tomorrow with JD. It'll be stacked.”

While on the campaign trail last weekend, Harris used Tuesday night’s debate to goad Trump into accepting a second debate, saying that it shouldn’t be the “last word.”

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

Vance is prepared for debate: Trump campaign

Vance is prepared for his debate against Walz, said Jason Miller, the Trump campaign senior adviser, on Monday.

The Ohio senator has turned to Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer to help him in debate rehearsals by playing Walz, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News. One of the sources said Emmer was invited to be the stand-in so Vance could prepare to take on the governor's folksy personality.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Where's Walz? From under the radar to the VP debate spotlight

In the eight weeks since being selected by Harris to join the ticket, Walz -- originally thought to be a dark-horse selection coming from behind to beat out some better-known national figures -- has effectively barnstormed the country.

"I think this is a big moment for him. Up till now, he's been heavily managed and carefully guarded," said Larry Jacobs, the director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota. "Now he's going to be out there on the stage, and if he makes mistakes or comes off as not quite as authentic as he's been claiming, I think it'll be damaging to him, and he might make mistakes.”

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

Walz not expected to visit spin room post debate

Walz will not be in the spin room after the debate, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Seven surrogates will spin for him instead, including Sens. Mark Kelly, Amy Klobuchar, Ben Ray Luján; Govs. Jared Polis and JB Pritzker; Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

Vance to visit spin room after debate

Vance will go to the spin room following his debate with Walz, according to a source familiar with the plan.

He also participated in the spin room after former President Donald Trump's debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in September.

Politico was first to report Vance's plans.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Walz 'looking forward' to debate

While campaigning around Petoskey, Michigan, on Monday, Walz said that his "focus" was on Hurricane Helene and its destruction across the southeast, even while "looking forward" to the debate.

To prepare for Tuesday night, Walz used Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a Vance stand-in, who "surprised everyone by showing up to prep in a cheap red tie instead of camp casual attire," according to a source familiar.

-ABC News' Isabella Murray

Walz, Vance set for tight-race showdown

Sometimes, vice-presidential debates tend not to matter much and are quickly forgotten.

But tonight’s showdown in New York City could matter more than most given how close the presidential race is at the moment.

Many undecided voters – who could end up deciding the election – will get their first chance to hear at length from the Harris and Trump running mates.

The CBS News debate – where mics will be unmuted and the candidates will have to do their own fact-checking – starts at 9 p.m. ET.

The ABC network will carry the debate live with pre-debate coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. ABC News Live will stream pre-debate coverage, the debate and post-debate analysis and ABC News Digital/538 will live blog during the debate with key takeaways afterward.

