Posted/updated on: October 1, 2024 at 2:04 pm

Tallulah Willis is sharing a look inside her relationship with her dad, Bruce Willis.

In an Instagram post shared Sept. 30, Willis' youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore shared a series of undated photos of her and the Die Hard actor enjoying some downtime together.

"Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it!" she captioned the snaps, which she said came from "the forever archives."

The first photo shows Tallulah, 30, standing in front of her dad, who is giving her a kiss on her head.

In the second photo, the father-daughter duo is smiling as they enjoy some soup.

The third photo shows Bruce, 69, smiling down at his kiddo as she looks at a scrapbook of memories.

Tallulah's post comes amid her dad's battle with frontotemporal dementia, which led him to retire from acting.

Moore opened up to Good Morning America in January about how Bruce and their daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis — are dealing with his health struggles.

"I think, given the givens, he's doing very well," she said, adding of their daughters, "What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

In addition to his three daughters with Moore, Bruce also shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

