Today is Tuesday October 01, 2024
ktbb logo


Wanted East Texas man found with meth, stolen truck

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2024 at 1:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ATHENS – Wanted East Texas man found with meth, stolen truckA wanted man is behind bars for being in possession of a stolen pickup and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said investigators conducted a traffic stop at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday at the 700 block of West College Street on a pickup reported stolen out of Gun Barrel City. “Investigators made contact with the driver, Matthew Schark who was also the suspect in the theft of the pickup,” HCSO said. After Schark was taken into custody for possession of the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said investigators searched the truck and discovered several packages of suspected methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said a scale used in the packing and distribution of narcotics was found during the search.

Officials also discovered Schark had an active arrest warrant from a parole board.

“Schark was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he was booked in for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle, and a parole violation,” the sheriff’s office said.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC