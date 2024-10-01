Wanted East Texas man found with meth, stolen truck

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2024 at 1:34 pm

ATHENS – A wanted man is behind bars for being in possession of a stolen pickup and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said investigators conducted a traffic stop at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday at the 700 block of West College Street on a pickup reported stolen out of Gun Barrel City. “Investigators made contact with the driver, Matthew Schark who was also the suspect in the theft of the pickup,” HCSO said. After Schark was taken into custody for possession of the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said investigators searched the truck and discovered several packages of suspected methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said a scale used in the packing and distribution of narcotics was found during the search.

Officials also discovered Schark had an active arrest warrant from a parole board.

“Schark was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he was booked in for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle, and a parole violation,” the sheriff’s office said.

