Firearms reportedly stolen from unlocked vehicles

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2024 at 9:44 am
Firearms reportedly stolen from unlocked vehiclesWOOD COUNTY – At least three burglary suspects took firearms from unlocked vehicles Sunday night near FM 17 and CR 1600, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said. According to our news partner KETK, several unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the area as well as in Van Zandt County. The sheriff’s office is asking residents to lock their vehicles and to not leave those kind of items inside.

“The suspect vehicle appears to be a Ford F-150. If you recognize any of these suspects or suspect vehicle please give the Wood County Sheriff’s Office a call or Wood County Crime Stoppers,” the sheriff’s office said.



