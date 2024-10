Scoreboard roundup — 9/30/24

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2024 at 5:11 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tennessee Titans 31, Miami Dolphins 12

Detroit Lions 42, Seattle Seahawks 29

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Calgary Flames 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 2, Edmonton Oilers 2 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings 3, Anaheim Ducks 0 (2nd Period)

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Detroit Red Wings 1

NY Islanders 4, Philadelphia Flyers 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Florida Panthers 1

Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

New Jersey Devils 3, NY Rangers 1

Buffalo Sabres 4, Detroit Red Wings 3 (OT)

NATIONAL BASEBALL LEAGUE

Atlanta Braves 3, NY Mets 0

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back