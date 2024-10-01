Today is Tuesday October 01, 2024
ktbb logo


FX greenlights Ryan Murphy drama ‘The Beauty’

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2024 at 5:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ryan Murphy has tapped his Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story lead Evan Peters to head his upcoming FX drama series The Beauty, alongside Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, according to Deadline.

The dark fairytale, adapted from the 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, centers on the titular sexually transmitted disease that makes those affected more beautiful by the day. However, detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn eventually discover that beauty comes at a terrible cost — the host's eventual death.

The series is Murphy's latest since inking a deal with Disney about a year ago, joining ABC’s Doctor Odyssey,  starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, and FX’s Grotesquerie, featuring Niecy Nash-Betts.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC