NFL finds insufficient evidence to discipline Brandon McManus

Posted/updated on: October 1, 2024 at 4:58 am

ByMICHAEL DIROCCO

September 30, 2024, 4:19 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL’s investigation into allegations that former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus sexually assaulted two women on the team’s overseas flight to London in 2023 found there was insufficient evidence that McManus violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The investigation — which included interviews with 30 people — concluded last Friday and the NFL believes the case is closed from any potential discipline,” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy occurred. As always, if new evidence is presented it would be taken into consideration.”

However, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the two women, said he was confused about the NFL’s conclusion.

“We are still working to schedule a meeting between the NFL’s investigators and our clients,” Buzbee said in a statement to ESPN. “The NFL hasn’t yet spoken with our clients so I’m a bit confused as to why anyone could conclude that at this point.”

A spokesperson for Brett Gallaway, the attorney representing McManus, told ESPN that Gallaway would not have a statement at this time.

Daisy Torres and Nicole Anderson, who were working as flight attendants on the chartered airline the Jaguars used for their trip to London last September, filed a lawsuit on May 28 accusing McManus of sexually assaulting them on the trip. The two women did not initially use their names — they were referred to as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II — and a Duval County Circuit Civil Court judge in Florida dismissed the lawsuit Sept. 3 by ruling that, per Florida law, the use of pseudonyms did not meet the “exceptional case” criteria required to warrant anonymity.

Torres and Anderson refiled their lawsuit on Sept. 6 with their names.

The lawsuit accuses McManus of getting drunk and grinding against them multiple times and of trying to kiss Torres. It also accused the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus, failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team, ignoring NFL rules regarding alcohol and drugs on team flights, and telling the flight attendants to ignore FAA rules.

Torres and Anderson are seeking more than $1 million and demanding a jury trial.

On Sept. 5, Gallaway filed a request for admissions, which asks the other party to either deny or admit to certain actions, statements or documents. In that filing, Gallaway claims the women made sexually explicit social media posts, used a racial slur, had previous sexual relationships with NFL players while working, had an addiction to drugs and drank on the job, among other things.

The Jaguars signed McManus to a one-year deal worth $2 million in May 2023 and did not re-sign him when it expired. McManus signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Washington Commanders during the offseason, but the team cut him five days after the lawsuit was initially filed.

The Jaguars said they would not have a statement on the NFL’s decision.

A league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that several teams have been monitoring the McManus situation and that he could find a new home soon.

