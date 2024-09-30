Family of man fatally shot by police officer in his home calls for ‘accountability’

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2024 at 4:46 pm

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for United Justice Coalition

(DALLAS) -- Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger became eligible for parole over the weekend, five years after being convicted of murder in the fatal 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. Jean’s family is calling for the parole board to reject early release for Guyger and to ensure that she serves her full 10-year sentence.

“We have to deal with that sentence for the rest of our lives. So for the person responsible for taking Botham away from us just unjustly and senselessly, the logical thing to do is to have her serve her full sentence,” Allisa Charles-Findley, Jean’s sister, told ABC News in an interview on Monday. “And 10 years, to me, it's a light sentence for murder.”

Guyger fatally shot 26-year-old Jean on Sept. 6, 2018 while he was eating ice-cream in his Dallas, Texas, home after mistakenly entering his apartment believing it was her own. She was convicted of murder on Oct. 1, 2019, after a jury unanimously rejected Guyger's self-defense claims in the fatal shooting.

Charles-Findley and her family, including her mother and brother Brandt, who publicly forgave Guyger in an extraordinary moment during her sentencing hearing in 2019, all want to see Guyger serve her full sentence and are planning to share their thoughts in interviews with the parole board next week, she told ABC News.

“Brandt’s forgiveness of Amber Guyger does not mean that she does not get to be punished for her crime,” Charles-Findley said. “Forgiveness doesn't supersede punishment, so whether he forgave her or not, that has no bearing on her serving her full sentence for committing that crime.”

The date for Guyger’s parole hearing hasn't been set, and her attorney didn't immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Death of an innocent man: Timeline of wrong-apartment murder trial of Amber Guyger

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Oct. 2, 2019 and became eligible for parole on Sunday -- the day that would have been Jean’s 33rd birthday.

With Guyger 's parole eligibility, Charles-Findley said that her brother’s birthday this year was a “very difficult day” for the family as they honored his memory.

“Botham was a praise leader at church, so every single song just reminded me of him. I could hear him singing it,” she said. “So yesterday was hard. We spent it together at church. But after that, I just needed time alone and, like the past six years, I've spent Botham’s birthday just crying in bed.”

Guyger, who was fired from her job as a Dallas police officer in the wake of the shooting, was initially facing a maximum sentence of up to 99 years in prison in this case.

Her sentence initially disappointed Jean’s family, with some of them breaking down in tears and shaking their heads after it was announced.

“Ten years was a bitter pill to swallow, but eventually I accepted it," Charles-Findley told ABC News. "So now, five years later, to have to deal with her being eligible for early release … it feels like just going through this whole trial all over again, because every single minute I have this pit in my stomach just wondering if she will be let go early, and how, how am I now supposed to accept it?”

Amber Guyger convicted of murder in wrong-apartment killing of innocent man

While delivering her victim impact statement ahead of Guyger’s October 2019 sentencing hearing, Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, said she has struggled to work or sleep and her family’s lives had not been the same since her middle child was killed.

“I have to keep the family together because everybody's in pain," she said.

Meanwhile, Guyger’s mother, Karen Guyger, said that her daughter hasn't been the same since the shooting and she “wanted to take [Jean’s] place. She'd always tell me she wished she could have taken his place. She feels very bad about it.”

Jean's then-18-year-old brother took the witness stand and spoke to Guyger.

"I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you," Brandt Jean said.

Brandt Jean, who opened up about why he chose to forgive his brother’s killer in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America” on Oct. 4, 2019, then asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug -- a request that the judge granted.

"This is what you have to do to set yourself free," Brandt Jean told “GMA.” "I didn't really plan on living the rest of my life hating this woman."

Extraordinary act of mercy: Brother of Botham Jean hugs and forgives Amber Guyger after 10-year sentence imposed

Charles-Findley said that while her brother forgave Guyger because it was “necessary for him to be relieved of the burden,” she is “not there yet.”

“I haven't started to process forgiving Amber Guyger. I know for me, my reasoning is, I don't believe her story. I don't believe she has been honest with the events that took place that night,” she said.

Charles-Findley has petitioned the U.S. Department of Justice to look into this case as she seeks “full accountability,” she noted.

“As his big sister, I will not stop until I just try my hardest to get full accountability for him because he deserves it. He did nothing wrong. Eating ice cream in your apartment, watching football is not a crime, no matter the color of your skin,” she said.The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

After her conviction, Guyger’s attorney filed multiple appeals, but they were rejected by the Court of Criminal Appeals -- Texas’s highest court -- in 2022, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA.

Unless she is released on parole, court records indicated that Guyger has a projected release date of Sept. 29, 2029.

