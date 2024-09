Street repairs in Tyler’s medical district starting next Monday

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2024 at 4:04 pm

TYLER – The City Of Tyler has announced street repairs in Tyler’s medical district beginning Monday, Oct. 7 and running through Friday, Oct. 18. East Dawson Street will be closed from the entrance of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital and the parking garage to South Fleishel Avenue for street repairs. All hospital traffic will need to enter from South Beckham Avenue.

