City of Marshall in stage 4 water conservation via water pump failure

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2024 at 2:46 pm

MARSHALL – The City of Marshall declared on Monday a stage four water conservation alert for residents and businesses that use the city’s water system. According to our news partner KETK, these conservation requirements were enacted due to a failed water pump. The release from the city said this is a conservation measure, it is not a boil water notice.

City officials laid out the water conservation requirements, asking residents to refrain from the following usage of water:

Watering plants, except by hand-held hoses or drip irrigation

Washing vehicles, boats or equipment

Commercial car washes except from the hours of 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Washing sidewalks, driveways and buildings

Filling swimming, wading or jacuzzi-type pools

Replenishing water fountains except to support aquatic life

Officials also said that these limitations will be in effect until further notice and stressed that the city is not under a boil water notice and water usage for day-to-day tasks is permitted.

For more information, call the water utilities department at 903-935-4487.

