Marshall man arrested after ‘three years on the run’

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2024 at 2:21 pm

MARSHALL – Our news partners at KETK report that after three years on the run a Marshall man has been arrested for felony warrants following a Saturday standoff, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, violent crime and the narcotics task force got a search warrant for the suspects house on Private Road 4035. Officers with the task force contacted 36-year-old Brian Demond George, of Marshall, and told him through the phone to exit the house peacefully, HCSO said. “George told task force officers that he was not home and hung up,” the sheriff’s office said To force George out of the house, the sheriff’s office said the emergency response team deployed gas but he still did not exit. At the time of Brian Demond George’s arrest. “The task force knew George was not known for his honesty, so the Harrison County ERT entered George’s residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “Once inside, George was located in the back bedroom, and after approximately three years on the run, he was placed under arrest.”

George was arrested on a deadly conduct warrant out of Harrison County and a burglary of habitation warrant from Gregg County. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

“This case is a great example of the resiliency of law enforcement as we will not stop looking for violent fugitives,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.

