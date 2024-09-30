Trump, Harris change campaign plans to address Hurricane Helene devastation

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump will visit the city of Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the area over the last few days, while Vice President Kamala Harris is cutting short a campaign swing through Las Vegas to return to Washington to be briefed on the hurricane response by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On Monday, Trump will receive a briefing on the hurricane as well as facilitate the distribution of relief supplies, his campaign said. He is then expected to deliver remarks to reporters in front of the Chez What Furniture Store, whose owners posted pictures online of their store completely demolished by the storm.

Harris said she intends to visit communities impacted by Hurricane Helene "as soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response operations," according to a White House official. Harris, who was briefed by FEMA on the federal response to the hurricane, reached out to local officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

"We are deploying food, water and generators, and working to restore state and local leaders, we will provide whatever help they need in the days and weeks ahead," Harris said Sunday while rallying in Las Vegas.

She will learn more from FEMA during meetings in Washington on Monday, according to a White House official.

Trump's visit to Georgia comes after his recent criticism of President Joe Biden and Harris for their response to the natural disaster.

"She ought to be down in the area where she should be. That's what she's getting paid for, right? That's what she's getting paid for," Trump said at his rally Sunday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Trump has attacked Harris' response to Hurricane Helene specifically, saying her delay in visiting the impacted region demonstrates that she isn't qualified to become president.

Biden, while returning home from the beach on Sunday, was adamant that his administration was doing everything possible to help the affected communities.

Asked by ABC New is there are more resources the federal government could be giving, Biden responded, "no, we've given them."

"We have pre-planned a significant amount, even though they didn't ask for it yet -- hadn't asked for it yet," Biden said Sunday.

Hurricane Helene's storm surge, wind damage, and inland flooding caused deviation and casualties in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee, flooding neighborhoods, stranding residents, demolishing homes and toppling trees. The storm has killed at least 107 people and left dozens missing.

