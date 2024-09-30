Today is Monday September 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Programming Note: KTBB 97.5 FM Off Air or Reduced Power

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2024 at 10:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KTBB 97.5 FM is in the process of moving its transmitting antenna to a new tower. This process dictates that during the week of Sept. 30, KTBB 97.5 FM will either be off the air or operating at significantly reduced power for extended periods. All of KTBB-FM’s programming is simulcast on KTBB AM 600, and operation of KTBB AM 600 will continue normally. KTBB’s programming is also available via streaming on desktop computers and on mobile devices via the free KTBB Mobile App for Apple and Android.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC