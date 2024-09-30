Programming Note: KTBB 97.5 FM Off Air or Reduced Power

Posted/updated on: September 30, 2024 at 10:39 am

KTBB 97.5 FM is in the process of moving its transmitting antenna to a new tower. This process dictates that during the week of Sept. 30, KTBB 97.5 FM will either be off the air or operating at significantly reduced power for extended periods. All of KTBB-FM’s programming is simulcast on KTBB AM 600, and operation of KTBB AM 600 will continue normally. KTBB’s programming is also available via streaming on desktop computers and on mobile devices via the free KTBB Mobile App for Apple and Android.

