The Wild Robot topped the domestic box office, earning an estimated $35 million in its opening weekend. The animated adventure -- with a voice cast including Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu -- added an estimated $18.1 million internationally, for a global total of $53.1 million.

After a three-week run at No. 1, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice slipped to second place, grabbing an estimated $16 million at the North American box office, bringing its four-week tally to $250 million. The film has grossed $373 million worldwide to date.

Transformers One took third place, delivering an estimated $9.3 million in its second week of release, for a total of $39.2 million. Its global tally now stands at $72 million.

Fourth place went to India's Devara Part 1. The action drama collected an estimated $5.6 million at the North American box office and $32.9 million worldwide. Rounding out the top five was Speak No Evil with an estimated $4.3 million domestically, bringing its tally to $57.7 million worldwide.

Opening in sixth place was Francis Ford Coppola's much-hyped Roman epic Megalopolis. The film -- starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman and Dustin Hoffman -- earned just $4 million at the domestic box office and $6.1 million worldwide against a $120 million budget in its opening weekend.

