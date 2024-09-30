Today is Monday September 30, 2024
Rams’ Matthew Stafford moves into 10th all time in passing yards

September 30, 2024
CHICAGO — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed Eli Manning on Sunday for the 10th-most passing yards in NFL history.

The play came as Stafford began a drive with the Rams down eight points with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter. The completed pass, a third-down play that didn’t get the first down, went to running back Kyren Williams. The Rams punted on the next play.

The Bears held on to defeat the Rams 24-18.

With 3,943 yards this season, Stafford would throw for 60,000 yards in his career, joining just eight other quarterbacks. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could also join that list this season.

Stafford was 20-of-28 for 224 yards when he passed Manning. He now has passed for 57,025 yards in his career.



