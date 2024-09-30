Purdue fires offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

ByADAM RITTENBERG

September 29, 2024, 7:59 PM

Purdue fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on Sunday as the team has struggled to score points against FBS competition.

Harrell, a record-setting quarterback for Texas Tech under Mike Leach, was the first significant staff hire for Boilermakers coach Ryan Walters in 2022. They pursued and ultimately landed transfer quarterback Hudson Card, and Purdue scored 49 points and 35 points in wins over Minnesota and Indiana late last season.

But after opening with 49 points against Indiana State, an FCS program, Purdue has scored only 38 total points in losses to Notre Dame, Oregon State and Nebraska. The Boilermakers did not reach the end zone until 1:29 remained in Saturday’s 28-10 home loss to Nebraska.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Walters said in a statement. “After evaluating our start to the season, I felt that it was best for our team to make a change now. We are appreciative of Graham’s contributions to our program and wish him the best going forward.”

Walters did not immediately announce who will handle offensive playcalling and coaching the quarterbacks.

Harrell, 39, came to Purdue with previous coordinator experience at West Virginia, USC and North Texas. Harrell is Purdue’s highest-paid assistant and was set to earn $950,000 this season as well as $1 million in 2025. Harrell played a season in the CFL and spent 2010 to 2012 with the Green Bay Packers.

Purdue (1-3) visits Wisconsin on Saturday.

