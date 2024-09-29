Today is Sunday September 29, 2024
Kris Kristofferson, country music legend and ‘Blade’ star, dies at 88

Posted/updated on: September 29, 2024 at 5:49 pm
Kris Kristofferson, country music legend and 'Blade' star, dies at 88 Grammy-winning country music artist and actor Kris Kristofferson has died at 88.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook account, Kristofferson’s family said the musician died Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully,” the statement released Sunday read.

“We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all,” the statement added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



