September 28, 2024 at 10:53 pm

LIVINGSTON – On Friday, Republicans and Democrats from the Texas House of Representatives met with death row inmate and Palestine native, Robert Roberson according to our news partner KETK. Roberson is scheduled to be put to death by the State of Texas on Oct. 17 amid questions about the science provided to secure that sentence and bipartisan calls for clemency.

21 years ago, Roberson was convicted of murdering his daughter Nikki, who doctors at the time of the trial said had suffered from a version of shaken baby syndrome, a diagnosis that has come under question by scientists. Gretchen Sween, an attorney for Roberson, said the case was a tragedy, not a crime.

“This isn’t just about Robert, this is about other people like Robert in similar situations and maybe not just on death row,” said Republican State Rep. Lacey Hull of Houston. “His case is not unique, his case and his hope and all of our hope, is to shine a light on this and to make the necessary reforms to where we are not executing or imprisoning innocent people.”

“In the two decades that have passed since Mr. Roberson’s trial, evidence-based scientists roundly debunk the version of the shaken baby hypothesis that was put before his jury,” said Kate Judson, executive director of the Center for Integrity in Forensic Scientists.

“What we now know, thanks to highly qualified medical experts, is that Nikki had severe pneumonia that was infecting her lungs, likely for days or weeks before her collapse,” said Sween.

Democratic State Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso issued the following statement on Saturday:

“I visited #RobertRoberson on death row thinking I’d be sharing a message of hope with him, but it was very mutual. His deep faith, humor, and unshakable hope for the future despite a looming execution left me inspired. Justice must be done—clemency for Robert Roberson.”

