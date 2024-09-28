Avery Johnson’s 5 total TDs lead No. 23 Kansas State past No. 20 Oklahoma State, 42-20

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Avery Johnson passed for three touchdowns and ran for two as No. 23 Kansas State routed No. 20 Oklahoma State 42-20 Saturday.

Johnson passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and two scores.

DJ Giddens ran for 187 yards and a touchdown and had a catch for 22 yards for Kansas State for the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who fell behind early before scoring 35 straight points to take control.

Alan Bowman passed for 361 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State (3-2, 0-2), but he threw two costly interceptions and lost a fumble. De’Zhaun Stribling had seven catches for 157 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown catch from Bowman on a flea flicker.

Giddens’ 66-yard touchdown run on K-State’s second offensive play of the second half gave Kansas State a 28-13 lead. Johnson then found Will Anciaux on a 2-yard pass for his first career touchdown and a 35-13 advantage. Johnson iced the game with a nifty 13-yard scramble for a touchdown.

The Takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys, one of the preseason favorites to play in the Big 12 Championship Game, will have an uphill battle to get there. The Cowboys got running back Ollie Gordon II going early with 72 yards rushing in the first quarter, but he finished with 76.

Kansas State: The Wildcats dominated on offense, gaining 559 yards. On defense, they still need to limit the big plays in the passing game — they allowed five different Oklahoma State players to gain at least 10 yards on a reception and gave up 364 yards in the air.

Up Next:

Oklahoma State: Hosts West Virginia on Oct. 5.

Kansas State: Visits Colorado on Oct. 12.

