Texarkana parents arrested for death of 5-year-old

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2024 at 4:06 pm

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department arrested two parents on Saturday after their 5-year-old son died on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the department reportedly got a report of a child not breathing in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive at around 2 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded to the scene they found a 5-year-old boy unresponsive and started CPR. The boy died at the hospital not long after they arrived. On Saturday, Texarkana PD announced that the boy’s parents had been arrested.

Terry Robinson, 35 of Texarkana, was arrested for capital murder of a person under 10-years-old. His bond was set at $5,000,000. Destiny Culvahouse, 24 of Texarkana, was arrested for injury to a child with serious bodily injury or death. Her bond was set at $1,000,000. Robinson and Culvahouse are both being held in the Bi-State Justice Center.

