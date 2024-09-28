Man arrested for assaulting woman in Palestine church parking lot

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2024 at 4:03 pm

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department said they arrested a man for an assault that happened in the parking lot of Southside Baptist Church on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, officers were dispatched to the scene at Inwood Drive and Crockett Road at around 10:57 a.m. on Friday. A caller had reported seeing the driver of a white Ford Explorer pull into the parking lot, get into the back of the car and start “beating” the woman in the back seat. The Ford then reportedly left on Inwood Drive heading east and was located by police at the Kim’s on Loop 256.

Those in the Ford were identified by police as James Wriley Marks, 23 of Montalba, a 22-year-old woman and their two children. Palestine PD then told Marks they were arresting him because they determined he had committed a family violence assault.

Marks reportedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody after being put on the ground. Marks is being held in the Anderson County Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury family violence and resisting arrest search or transport. No bond has been set, according to jail records.

Go Back