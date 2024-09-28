Today is Saturday September 28, 2024
Cowboys’ win over Giants draws 16.22 million viewers, an NFL streaming regular-season record

Posted/updated on: September 28, 2024 at 6:17 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dallas’ 20-15 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night averaged 16.22 million viewers, according to Nielsen, making it the most-streamed NFL regular-season game in history and Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched game since exclusively taking over the prime-time package in 2022.

The Nielsen figures are early numbers from its ratings panel. More comprehensive figures, which measure set-top boxes, smart TVs and other streaming platforms, will be released Monday.

The two highest-streamed regular-season games have involved the Cowboys. The previous mark was 15.26 million for the Cowboys’ 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30, 2023, which was also a Prime Video Thursday night game.

Thursday night’s audience peaked at 18.10 million during the second quarter, also a record for Prime Video. It narrowly surpassed the 18.09 million watching during the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game two weeks ago.

Through three weeks, “Thursday Night Football on Prime” is averaging 14.88 million, a 25% increase over last season.

