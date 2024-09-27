Today is Friday September 27, 2024
Former Upshur County district clerk arrested for record tampering

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 4:21 pm
Former Upshur County district clerk arrested for record tamperingGILMER – Nicole Hernandez, a former district clerk for Upshur County was arrested for tampering with government records on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, an investigation into Hernandez’s conduct as district clerk was first opened on Aug. 29. at the request of the Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd. She resigned her post with the county on the same day. According to The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez was arraigned and later released from the county jail on a $3,500 bond.



