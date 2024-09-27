New reports touts SFA as a top public school

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 2:33 pm

NACOGDOCHES – Stephen F. Austin State University was tied as the highest ranked regional public school in Texas by the U.S. News and World Report. Our news partners at KETK report that SFA and University of Northern Texas (UNT) are the highest rated Texas schools in the public universities of the western region category, tied at rank 18. SFA is also ranked number 35 among all universities in the western region. SFA announced in September of 2023 that they would be joining the University of Texas system.

