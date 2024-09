Report: Actor cast to play Bruce Springsteenā€™s father in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 1:22 pm

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The upcoming movie about the making of Bruce Springsteenā€™s album Nebraska has reportedly found the actor to play the rockerā€™s father.

According to Variety, English actor Stephen Graham, whoā€™s had roles in Peaky Blinders, Snatch, Boardwalk Empire and more, has been cast to play Springsteenā€™s dad in Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars Jeremy Allen White as The Boss.

Springsteenā€™s father, Douglas Frederick "Dutch" Springsteen, passed away in 1998. The rocker has been very open about the rocky relationship he had with his dad growing up and even wrote about it in his 2016 biography, Born to Run. Their relationship inspired such songs as ā€œAdam Raised A Cainā€ and ā€œIndependence Day.ā€

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, is based on the Warren Zanes book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteenā€™s Nebraska, which follows Springsteenā€™s efforts to make his 1982 solo album, Nebraska.

In addition to White, the cast includes Paul Walter Hauser and Odessa Young. Reports in May claimed Succession star Jeremy Strong was in talks to play Springsteenā€™s manager Jon Landau, but so far there's been no confirmation that he's been cast.

Copyright Ā© 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back