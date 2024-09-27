Houston attorney represents Diddy victims

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 12:56 pm

HOUSTON – KHOU TV reports that Well-known Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he will be representing more than 50 people who have filed lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to a post on social media. According to Buzbee’s post, his law firm will act as the lead counsel for the “more than 50 individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts.” Buzbee said he thinks more people will be added to the lawsuit as the case progresses and he also thinks more people will be implicated. He said they will hold a news conference next week.

“The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts. This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy ‘Freak Off’ parties. The violations against this group of individuals are mindboggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak. I expect the group seeking redress will grow as this case progresses. I expect many other individuals will be implicated. We expect to have a press conference early next week where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal. Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf.

