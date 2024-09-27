Today is Friday September 27, 2024
ktbb logo


State Fair gun ban remains in effect

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 11:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN – The Texas Tribune reports that the Supreme Court of Texas on Thursday night denied Attorney General Ken Paxton’s emergency filing seeking to overturn the State Fair of Texas’ policy banning all firearms from its fairgrounds. The fair is set to start Friday.

“It should go without saying—though perhaps it cannot be said often enough—that a judge’s role in this case is not to decide whether the State Fair made a wise decision. Our job, instead, is to decide whether Texas law allowed the State Fair to make the decision for itself. The State declines to take a position on that essential question but nevertheless asks this Court for an injunction overriding the State Fair’s decision,” the court said in its ruling. “It should also go without saying that our answer, for now, must be no.”

The ruling comes two days after a Dallas County District Court struck down a request from Paxton on the fair’s gun policy. The District Court Judge agreed with State Fair officials that they could enforce a gun ban as a private nonprofit.

Paxton, who said hours later on social media that he would ask the state’s Supreme Court to overturn the ban, has maintained that the fair’s gun ban violates state law, which bars most government bodies from prohibiting weapons. State Fair officials say it has the right as a private nonprofit, and the city of Dallas says it has no role in the fair’s gun policy.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC