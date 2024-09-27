Today is Friday September 27, 2024
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 11:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Wolfs: George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite in the new action-comedy film.

Paramount+
Apartment 7A: A young dancer is offered a second chance at fame in the new thriller prequel to Rosemary's Baby.

Netflix
The Great British Baking Show: It’s time to return to the tent! Make sure to leave your soggy bottoms behind. The baking competition show returns for a brand-new season.

Will & Harper: Will Ferrell takes a road trip with his friend shortly after she comes out as a trans woman in the new documentary film.

Rez Ball: LeBron James produces the new movie all about a Native American high school basketball team striving for success.

Prime Video
My Old A**: An 18-year-old girl comes face to face with her 39-year-old self in the coming-of-age film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC