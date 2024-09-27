Today is Friday September 27, 2024
Dame Maggie Smith, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ star, dies at 89

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 8:40 am
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Maggie Smith, the venerable British actress whose career on stage, film and television spanned more than 60 years, has died. She was 89.

Her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed she had died in a statement to the Press Association.

Having appeared in more than 50 films, Smith was considered one of Britain's best-known actresses and was beloved by recent generations for her roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films and the Dowager Countess of Grantham on television's Downton Abbey.

In addition to winning two Academy Awards, Smith earned five BAFTA Awards, three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Tony Award. In 1990, she was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

