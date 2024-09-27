Tyler is the best city in the nation for retirees, research finds

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 7:03 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler was named the best in the nation for retirement, a recent study said. According to our news partner KETK, a USA TODAY research team ranked 329 cities to determine which offers the best retirement experience based on factors like tax friendliness, housing costs, healthcare availability and number of leisure activities. “Tyler is the best city for retirees, featuring affordable homes, no income tax and prices 7.7% lower than the national average,” Kristina Zagame, a contributor for USA TODAY said.

Not only does Tyler top the list of best cities for retirees but a March-released study of the best cities to move to in Texas.

Researchers at USA TODAY Homefront found per 1,000 residents, Tyler has a crime rate of 28.7, and 9.9 senior-relevant care providers. The typical Tyler home is valued at $257,181 and the city is considered a most tax friendly.

Tax friendliness and home value

According to AARP, Texas is one of 13 states that won’t tax retirement distributions and one of eight that has no income tax.

“All Texans are exempt from retirement income tax, but Tyler residents can also enjoy affordable housing, with the typical home priced at $257,181 (29% less than the typical U.S. home), per Zillow,” Zagame said.

Leisure activities

USA TODAY recognized Tyler as the Rose Capital of America with its various events like the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail, the East Texas State Fair, home of the Rose Garden and the annual Texas Rose Festival.

KETK presents the 91st annual Texas Rose Festival Parade on Oct. 19.

According to Visit Tyler, people can enjoy several outdoor activities like Lake Tyler, the Caldwell Zoo and Faulkner Park. “Those looking to escape crowded roads will be happy to hear that Tyler ranks as the city with the seventh-lowest traffic congestion in our study,” Zagame said.

Healthcare

USA TODAY said specialized care providers is often important for retirees.

“Senior-relevant care providers per 1,000 residents, defined as nurse practitioners, physician assistants, cardiologists, family practitioners, internal medicine, geriatric medicine, hospice/palliative care, pain management, pulmonologists, qualified audiologists, rheumatologists, urologists and geriatric psychiatrists,” Zagame said.

The study found that the City of Tyler has 9.9 providers per 1,000 residents.

