Five arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 2:31 am

MOUNT VERNON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that five men have been arrested for online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct following a multi-agency operation. The operation was a multi-agency effort to capture suspects who were using social media to try and solicit sexual conduct from minors.

Over two days this week, the following men were arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct: Vynay Chumm, 39 of Paris, Coyt Eugene Cameron, 29 of Omaha, Collin Bryce Cassels, 32 of Dallas, Jesus Moises Gonalez, 42 of Ft. Worth, David Scott Oguin, 55 of Trinidad, Texas, was arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly communicated with an undercover online persona which was part of the operation.

Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department for their help in this operation.

