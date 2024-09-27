Suspects in alleged Smith County dogfighting ring relinquish custody

Posted/updated on: September 27, 2024 at 2:23 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the public hearing to determine custody of nearly 60 dogs from an alleged dogfighting ring was cancelled 45 minutes before it was scheduled to start on Thursday.

“The owners of the dogs agreed to divest ownership of those animals and allow the state or the county to take ownership or possession of those dogs,” said Thomas Wilson, Assistant District Attorney for Smith County. “I have been in contact with the Humane Society of the United States and they are getting me in contact with a lady who is a behavioralist or a behavioral specialist, specifically for your game bred pits and dogs like that, to come do an evaluation on all the dogs that are here to kind of see what the next step for them means,” said Amber Greene, supervisor for the Smith County Animal Control.

The next step for the dogs is to be assessed for fosters and adoption. The Humane Society will pay for this case worker to fly in from Florida to individually assess the health and behavior of the animals in the coming days. Although a decision has been made regarding the custody of these dogs, the criminal portion of this case is still being actively investigated. Sheriff Smith said earlier this month that they will continue looking into all leads and track down other people tied to this large operation.

