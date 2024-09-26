Today is Thursday September 26, 2024
Chapel Hill ISD mourns the death of one its student

Chapel Hill ISD mourns the death of one its studentSMITH COUNTY – Chapel Hill ISD is grief-stricken after Bulldog Band member and 11th grade student, Diego Rodriguez, died of leukemia on Thursday. Diego was a junior trombone player in the Bulldog Band.

“We are deeply saddened at Chapel Hill High School with the loss of Diego. I was fortunate to have been Diego’s principal for the last three years. I will miss his infectious smile and kind heart the most,” said Linda Godwin, assistant principal at Chapel Hill High School.

The band shared a tribute page for Diego. You can find it here.



