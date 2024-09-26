Parts of Troup under boil water notice after water line break

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 4:37 pm

TROUP – A water line break in Troup has put several residents in the southeast parts of the city under a boil water notice. That’s according to our news partner KETK.

While under a boil water notice, it is recommended that all residents under the notice bring water to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes before use and consumption. Alternatively, bottled water an be used instead of boiling water.

The City of Troup said that a public notice will be issued once the boil water notice is rescinded. Anyone with questions regarding the boil water notice can contact public works director John Odom at 903-842-3128.

To see the map of the area under the boil water notice. Go here. It’s provided by our news partner KETK.

