LPD: 19 Longview stores sold alcohol to minors

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 4:37 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department in multiple operations during the summer that revealed multiple stores sold alcohol and tobacco products to underage people. According to our news partner KETK, from June through August, police used underage people posing as customers in four “compliance operations”.

Department spokesperson said that 20 businesses were visited for tobacco sales, two of them sold tobacco products to underage persons. With alcohol products, 37 stores were visited to obtain alcohol. 19 stores sold alcohol products to customers posing as underage individuals.

According to Longview PD, each violation had a citation issued or a case filed with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office. Current law in Texas states that a person must be 21 or older to purchase or possess alcohol or tobacco products.

