Sergeant placed on leave after ‘use of force incident’

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 1:49 pm

EMORY – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after a “use of force incident” happened at the Rains County Jail on Sept. 4 according to our news partners at KETK. The “incident” reportedly involved a Rains County Jail inmate and is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers. Rains County Sheriff Michael Hopkins said the sheriff’s office will do an internal compliance investigation of the case after the Texas Rangers complete their investigation. The sergeant involved has been put on administrative leave while the investigations are underway as per policy. The sheriff’s office said that no other information will be released until the investigations are complete.

