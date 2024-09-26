Today is Thursday September 26, 2024
Titus County man accused of intentionally starting fire

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 12:54 pm
TITUS COUNTY – Titus County man accused of intentionally starting fireOur news partners at KETK report that a 62-year-old man accused of intentionally starting a fire that completely destroyed a mobile home Wednesday evening is now behind bars, the Titus County Sheriff's Office said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies and investigators responded to a "suspicious" mobile home fire on the 100 block of County Road 1363. The single-wide mobile home was destroyed from the flames, authorities said. Officials said they had "good reason to believe" Landel Cathcart, 62 of Titus County, intentionally started the fire that engulfed another person's home. Cathcart was arrested at the scene and taken to the Titus County Jail, the sheriff's office said. As of Thursday morning he awaits arraignment for the arson with intent to destroy a habitation charge.



