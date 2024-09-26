Liberty County Fire Marshal arrested

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 11:39 am

HOUSTON – Houston Public Media reporta that the Liberty County Fire Marshal and two of his staffers were arrested and charged Monday following a monthslong Texas Rangers investigation into allegations they were tampering with government records and evidence. 63-year-old William Hergemueller, acting as the captain of the South Liberty County Hazardous Materials Team, allegedly intimidated towing companies into paying invoices for hazmat services, District Attorney Jennifer Bergman said. “Complaints were investigated where towing companies were led to believe by Hergemueller that he runs Liberty County and will send an invoice to them for hazmat services,” Bergman said. “These towing companies then felt they had to comply by paying the invoice in order to continue working with Liberty County and in order to protect their livelihood.” The towing companies paid several thousands of dollars over time.

“One tow truck company refused to pay such an invoice and Hergemueller along with Deputy Fire Marshal Holcomb showed up to conduct inspections on the business,” she said. All along, the men did not have the proper state licenses and permits to conduct their fire inspections. Bergman could not immediately say if the men were still employed by the county. Bergman during a press conference referred to arrest affidavit records, but county officials Wednesday did not provide the records upon several requests from Houston Public Media. Hergemueller is facing charges of official oppression, tampering with physical evidence and theft. 64-year-old Erskine Holcomb was charged with tampering with government records and theft. 49-year-old Jesse McGraw was charged with tampering with government records and tampering with physical evidence. ABC13 reported that Hergemueller and Holcomb responded to an 18-wheeler crash on Dec. 19, 2022. They allegedly punched a hole in the diesel tank and siphoned the fuel into their hazmat vehicle. The men allegedly unloaded products from the vehicle carrying cheese, duck meat and other produce.

