Gas leak in Gladewater poses ‘possible threat’ to homes, businesses nearby

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 11:33 am
Gas leak in Gladewater poses ‘possible threat’ to homes, businesses nearbyGLADEWATER – Officials in Gladewater are advising residents to use caution in a part of town due to a gas leak. According to our news partner KETK, Gladewater Police said the leak is near Ricks Circle off Highway 271 in north Gladewater. People in the area are asked residents in the area to immediately extinguish burners and other flames. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away, as roads may be blocked, barricaded or closed.

