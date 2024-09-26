Today is Thursday September 26, 2024
Body of East Texas man reported missing has been found

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 8:34 am
Body of East Texas man reported missing has been foundPANOLA COUNTY — The search for a missing Tatum man is over after authorities found his body near a pond. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Danizy Arthur, 43, was dropped off by family members off Highway 43 on Sunday morning to go fishing. According to our news partner KETK, Texas Search and Rescue, as well as K9 teams assisted in the search for Arthur.  Arthur was found dead at a pond around 10:15 a.m.. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy has been ordered.



