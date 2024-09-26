In brief: Tim Roth joins ‘Peaky Blinders’, Ben Stiller sets next film, and more

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 7:59 am

Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs star Tim Roth has been tapped for a role in Netflix's Peaky Blinders movie, joining Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan, according to Deadline. Murphy will return as gangster Tommy Shelby, the role he played for six seasons between 2013 and 2022. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as are Roth, Ferguson and Keoghan's roles. However, series creator Steven Knight describes the film as "an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war” ...

Ben Stiller will produce and star in a pickleball-themed comedy called The Dink, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film centers around a washed-up tennis pro, played by New Girl's Jake Johnson, who tries to "save a club in crisis and win his father's respect" by doing the one thing he swore he'd never do — play pickleball ...

Deadline reports Colin From Accounts’ creator and star Harriet Dyer will star opposite Tim Meadows in the CBS workplace comedy DMV. Dyer and Meadows will play Department of Motor Vehicles workers who rely on each other to do the thankless job of serving customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door, per the outlet ...

