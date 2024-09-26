Today is Thursday September 26, 2024
Secret Service agent under investigation over alleged sexual misconduct in incident with Harris aide

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 6:28 am
Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Aug. 29, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (Win McNamee/Getty Images, FILE)

(WASHINGTON) -- A Secret Service agent is under investigation for an alleged sexual misconduct incident with an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, her office said Wednesday.

The agency confirmed to ABC News that there was a probe but did not provide details of the investigation.

"The Secret Service holds its personnel to the highest standards. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," a spokesperson for the Secret Service told ABC News.

A spokesperson for the vice president's office also didn't disclose further details of the incident.

"We have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. Senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation. The Office of the Vice President will not be releasing further information," the spokesperson said in a statement.

