Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 6:08 am

(WASHINGTON) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced $375 million more in security assistance for Ukraine, which for the first time will include American Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) glide bombs, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The bombs, which can be deployed by Ukraine's new F-16 fighters, have retractable wings that help them reach targets up to 70 miles away. There are several versions of JSOW, but the ones being sent to Ukraine are equipped with cluster munitions, according to the official.

The U.S. will also soon announce more than $2 billion in aid for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), the official told ABC News on Wednesday. Unlike the $350 million package, which will draw equipment from existing American stockpiles for Ukraine, USAI funds are used for contracts to procure assistance, which can take months or years to materialize. The coming USAI funds will largely go toward restocking Ukraine with munitions, according to the official.

The commitment to send JSOW glide bombs comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the United States to make the case for global support, speaking before the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday in New York, with plans to present what he has called his "victory plan" to President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

"The plan of victory is strengthening of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during a sit-down interview with ABC News' Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts on Monday. "That's why we're asking our friends, our allies, to strengthen us. It's very important."

Zelenskyy hasn't publicly shared the details of his victory plan ahead of his upcoming meeting with Biden, but said it includes specific military supply requests, as well as proposals for potential security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. Zelenskyy’s chief of staff this week confirmed that includes Ukraine being invited to join NATO.

A source close to the Ukrainian president told ABC News the plan consists of five key points, four of which are to be implemented now and one after the war is over. The plan also includes specific figures and amounts of military assistance.

Former President Donald Trump said last week that he would "probably" meet with Zelenskyy, but this is no longer expected, according to sources familiar with the matter.

