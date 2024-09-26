10 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stops

Posted/updated on: September 26, 2024 at 4:34 am

NACOGDOCHES – According to our news partner KETK, three people from Michigan in separate traffic stops were found transporting an approximate combined total of 10 pounds of cocaine on Nacogdoches roads. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies recently conducted two separate traffic stops that led to the seizure of cocaine. At around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, deputies pulled a car over for traffic violations in the 1700 block of S.W. Stallings Drive when they noticed the smell of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies began a probable-cause search of the car, and found two plastic-wrapped bundles of powder, which tested positive for cocaine,” NCSO said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Desean Hyken Lee Williams, of Flint, Michigan, was taken into custody.

Williams was reportedly transporting 5.2 pounds of cocaine.

The following day, deputies pulled another car over on the 1700 block of S.W. Stallings Drive for a traffic violation, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the vehicles occupants were identified as 33-year-old Quinntez Maurice Banks, of Clinton, Michigan, and 25-year-old Sasithorn Boohom, of Brighton, Michigan.

The sheriff’s office said they conducted a probable-cause search that led to two packages of cocaine and a large amount of money found.

Banks and Boohom were transporting 4.7 pounds of cocaine, NCSO said. According to the sheriff’s office, Williams, Banks and Boohom were all charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Williams reportedly posted his $50,000 bond and was released Tuesday afternoon. Banks is being held on a $50,000 bond and Boohom is being held on a $40,000 bond, and both remain in the Nacogdoches County Jail.



